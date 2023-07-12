AC Milan and BMW announce the renewal of the partnership – Sport Marketing News

AC Milan e BMW are pleased to announce the renewal of the partnership signed in 2021, with the Italian branch of the BMW Group confirming itself Premium Partner e Automotive Partner of the Rossoneri.

The two brands, global excellences in their respective areas of reference, are united by values ​​such as passion, style, taste for the challenge, the search for the best performance and the limit. But also from the belief that the sustainability is a key strategic assetboth from a business point of view and in relation to the environment and society, with particular attention to the new generations.

The partnership also aims to embark on an evolutionary path that tends to promote sustainable mobility, both internally and externally to the Club, in order to promote greater awareness of fundamental issues such as reduction of the environmental impact and the importance of a circular approach to business. With the project BMW Specially, born in 2014, BMW Italia has also been committed for years to creating value for society and supporting projects that promote inclusion, interculture and both environmental and social sustainability. A commitment also shared by AC Milan, which has always worked to share the positive values ​​of sport through the concrete actions summarized within its Manifesto RespAct and the planning of Milan FoundationAC Milan public charity which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

These two worlds met for the first time in the project BMW on tour, born from an idea of ​​the BMW Italian Concessionaires Association and presented at Casa Milan in April. A project in 11 stages, in which athletes with disabilities, employees and volunteers met in exciting football matches. The final, which will see the Official BMW Dealer Team face off against the Insuperabili’s First Official Serie A Team, will be held in September at the AC Milan home, at the Sports Center PUMA House of Football.

In the years to come, AC Milan and BMW will continue to work together to create a series of joint events and initiatives, with the aim of connecting and thrilling fans of sports, motors, innovation, sustainability and lifestyle.

The President of AC Milan, Paolo Scaroni, he has declared: “We are happy to be able to continue our journey together with an important partner like BMW, with whom we share a vision, a set of values ​​and a pioneering future-oriented approach, which over the years has been the engine of innovation for their respective sectors. We are also proud to be able to work with a partner who reflects our attention to social issues, which are central to our way of doing business, thus allowing usì to further enrich a relationship that in the last two seasons already hasTo given rise to many initiatives and opportunitiesTo. We are proud to be able to continue walking alongside BMW in the name of passion, innovation, style and sustainability.To”.

Massimiliano Di Silvestre, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Italia SpA he has declared: “We are very proud of the partnership with AC Milan and this renewal is the natural consequence of the extraordinary work we have done together over the last two seasons. From the first delivery of the cars to the players to the creation of a special livery for the BMW i4 on the occasion of the presentation of the team’s fourth jersey, up to the launch of the new BMW XM made in national preview in Milanello with the whole team and, of course, the nineteenth scudetto. But I also cannot forget the meetings with our BMW AG board, the social inclusion project with our dealers and the Insuperabili non-profit organization and the incredible evening with all the AC Milan partners, held in our House of BMW in via Monte Napoleon, with the 7 Champions League on display exclusively!”

”It’s not just the passion for competition and the constant search for improvement that unites us – Di Silvestre then continued – but also the theme of sustainability at 360°: that of business, that of the environment, that of society. We are both committed to doing our part. And we will continue to do it together for the next two seasons”.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milanhe added: “Like our Club, which connects and excites over 500 million fans worldwide, BMW is one of the most recognizable brands globally, capable of reaching far beyond the automotive sector.automotive. It is through partnerships like this that we can aspire to further enhance our brands internationally, benefiting from each other’s strengths, knowledge and expertise”.

