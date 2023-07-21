‘Strange day’. And criticize the format qualifications| Sky Sports

The Red Bull driver finished the first day at the Hungaroring in eleventh place: “It’s hard to interpret today”. Maybe even a battery problem. Then on Perez’s accident in FP1: “Not ideal, but everything resolved quickly.” And he criticizes the new qualifying format. All weekend is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K e in streaming su NOW

HUNGARY GP, FREE HIGHLIGHTS

A Red Bull which brought updates but which on Friday in Budapest was less brilliant than usual. The championship leader is aware of this Max Verstappenwhich probably also had to do with a problem with the drums: “Honestly, it’s hard to interpret today’s data, we need to understand if the updates are related to the wind tunnel”.

Criticize the new qualifying format

“We have limitations for the new form of qualifying, we haven’t given the fans much. This way you save too many tyres, it’s not correct,” said Verstappen on what we will see from this Saturday.

“In the second long run we were competitive”

I had no bad feelings, but with the second long run we were competitive. It’s hard to say how strong we are over the flying lap, but we have good race pace. Too bad for Checo, it wasn’t ideal. His car was put back together quickly, so he was able to drive regularly.”

THE ANALYSIS

The three Red Bull bellies: the novelty in Budapest

The Milton Keynes team doesn't stop and brings news to the Hungaroring. Extremes of concepts for the RB19 which decreases the final entry section of the bellies: brought a third version, we analyze them all at the Sky Sport Tech Room with Matteo Bobbi.

THE RED BULL WON’T STOP

The Milton Keynes team continues to dominate this season but doesn’t intend to stop, also from a development point of view. In fact, a new version – the third – of entry bellies was brought to Hungary.

VERSION NO. 1

It’s the one that made its debut in the tests in Bahrain and in the first part of the season

VERSION NO. 2

It’s the one that debuts this weekend. Changed the lower lip, with the tray being raised and lengthened (upper lip unchanged). The flow of air inside that hits the radiating masses is the same, but it is undoubtedly a modification that increases the flow of air under the belly.

