Sewer replacement will benefit 500 users of the Pescaíto neighborhood

The Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESP., began the replacement of 30 meters of 33-inch pipe from the north collectorwhich will have a significant impact on the quality of life of the inhabitants of Calle 8 between Carrera 6 and 7 of the Pescaíto neighborhood, benefiting more than 500 users in the sector.

With an investment of approximately 200 million pesosthis work will mitigate the risk of overflows, strengthen the sewerage infrastructure and significantly increase the capacity of the collector that collects wastewater from this area of ​​the city.

It is worth mentioning, that this work arose from the commitments agreed with the community after the mishap that occurred in the sewage system as a result of the collapse of a suction-pressure type vehicle in the Pescaíto neighborhood, which received priority attention.

In addition to the replacement of the collector, Essmar’s technical and operational team is attending to specific damage in a section of the pipeline on Calle 8 with Carrera 5 and 6 that was deteriorated for its useful life.

The execution of this work is added to the acquisition of backup pumps for the Ebar Wastewater Pumping Station Nortethe installation of new grids for the sewage system and the beginning of the topography of the north collector that includes the designs for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the collector, which has presented deficiencies due to its 70 years of age.

These actions are part of the Improvement Plan which seeks to guarantee the proper functioning of the sewage system and provide a safe environment for all residents of the Pescaíto neighborhood.

Essmar is committed to the well-being of the Samaria, and the realization of this project is a clear example of this commitment. We appreciate the support and understanding of the residents of the neighborhood during the execution of the work and we reaffirm our commitment to work to improve the quality of life of all citizens.

