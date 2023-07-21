Home » Sewer replacement will benefit 500 users of the Pescaíto neighborhood
News

Sewer replacement will benefit 500 users of the Pescaíto neighborhood

by admin
Sewer replacement will benefit 500 users of the Pescaíto neighborhood

With an investment of approximately 200 million pesos, this work will mitigate the risk of overflows, strengthen the sewerage infrastructure and significantly increase the capacity of the collector.

The Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESP., began the replacement of 30 meters of 33-inch pipe from the north collectorwhich will have a significant impact on the quality of life of the inhabitants of Calle 8 between Carrera 6 and 7 of the Pescaíto neighborhood, benefiting more than 500 users in the sector.

With an investment of approximately 200 million pesosthis work will mitigate the risk of overflows, strengthen the sewerage infrastructure and significantly increase the capacity of the collector that collects wastewater from this area of ​​the city.

It is worth mentioning, that this work arose from the commitments agreed with the community after the mishap that occurred in the sewage system as a result of the collapse of a suction-pressure type vehicle in the Pescaíto neighborhood, which received priority attention.

It may interest you: Sendero del Ziruma shines with solar lights: Essmar

In addition to the replacement of the collector, Essmar’s technical and operational team is attending to specific damage in a section of the pipeline on Calle 8 with Carrera 5 and 6 that was deteriorated for its useful life.

The execution of this work is added to the acquisition of backup pumps for the Ebar Wastewater Pumping Station Nortethe installation of new grids for the sewage system and the beginning of the topography of the north collector that includes the designs for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the collector, which has presented deficiencies due to its 70 years of age.

These actions are part of the Improvement Plan which seeks to guarantee the proper functioning of the sewage system and provide a safe environment for all residents of the Pescaíto neighborhood.

See also  19-year-old beaten and robbed at night in the Jungbusch

Essmar is committed to the well-being of the Samaria, and the realization of this project is a clear example of this commitment. We appreciate the support and understanding of the residents of the neighborhood during the execution of the work and we reaffirm our commitment to work to improve the quality of life of all citizens.

It may interest you: Essmar attended sewerage affectation in Ondas del Caribe

You may also like

Ultranationalist and pro-war Girkin arrested in Moscow

The vote for the Haapsalu inclusive budget is...

Guatemalan Electoral Authority Appeals to Constitutional Court to...

“Colombia is not a world power of life”:...

Lioness was probably wild boar: This is how...

Authorities highlight a new day with zero homicides...

Company or work, an invaluable task

Card” – the majority of skilled workers will...

The reason why Joe Manganiello asked for a...

Armed attack against a Bavarian vehicle in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy