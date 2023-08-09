AC Milan Clinches Berlusconi Cup Victory in Penalty Shootout Against Monza

CCTV News: AC Milan Defeats Monza on Penalties in Berlusconi Cup Competition

At 3:00 on August 9th, Beijing time, the highly anticipated Berlusconi Cup competition kicked off between AC Milan and Monza. The match proved to be a nail-biter, ending in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes. However, AC Milan emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, defeating Monza 7-6 on aggregate.

The first half saw both teams giving it their all on the field. In the 26th minute, Pulisic of AC Milan broke into the penalty area and was tripped, resulting in a penalty kick for his team. Pulisic, taking the penalty himself, saw his initial shot saved by the Monza goalkeeper. Nevertheless, he quickly followed up with a supplementary shot, successfully putting AC Milan in the lead with 1-0.

Monza fought back, determined to level the playing field. In the 32nd minute, Carlos Augusto broke through with the ball and sent a through ball while on the run. Colpani seized the opportunity and scored with a low shot, equalizing the score to 1-1.

The second half saw both teams struggling to break the deadlock. Despite their best efforts, neither side managed to find the back of the net. The game ended in a draw, setting the stage for a dramatic penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, AC Milan took the first shot, followed by Monza. In the first round, Reinders and Petagna both found the back of the net, leaving the score tied at 1-1. The second and third rounds saw Okafor and Caprari scoring for their respective teams, maintaining the balance at 2-2 and 3-3.

As the penalty shootout progressed, both teams showed exceptional composure and accuracy. In the fourth round, Chick and Franco Carboni successfully converted their shots, resulting in a 4-4 score. The intensity continued into the fifth round, with Colombo and Pessina successfully scoring free throws, keeping the score at an even 5-5.

In the sixth round, Jia Fu of AC Milan stepped up to take the penalty shot and successfully found the back of the net. Monza’s Bilindley, unfortunately, missed his shot, hitting the crossbar. With this, the penalty shootout came to an end, with AC Milan emerging as the winners with a 6-5 scoreline.

The victory for AC Milan in the Berlusconi Cup competition is a testament to their determination and skill. Both teams showcased an exceptional display of football, captivating spectators until the very end.

As the dust settles on the Berlusconi Cup competition, AC Milan celebrates their hard-earned victory. They can now look forward to their upcoming matches with renewed confidence, knowing they have what it takes to come out on top.

