After a tight Game 4, the Los Angeles Lakers take off against the Golden State Warriors

It must be said that the Warriors star had been “banned” by some of his most important teammates. Klay Thompson only scored nine points at 3 of 11 in shooting while Jordan Poole never opened his score counter, remaining stuck ten minutes into the game after missing his four shots and losing two balls. The Lakers were able to count on their leaders – 27 points for James, 23 and 15 rebounds for Davis – and a less expected hero. If Austin Reaves (21 points, 4 assists) had already flamed this season, Lonnie Walker had been a little less highlighted since his arrival from the San Antonio Spurs in the offseason. After a few starts at the start of the season, he had seen his playing time decrease until he almost left the rotation in the play-offs. He picked the best moment to explode, scoring all of his fifteen points of the night in the final quarter and giving the Lakers the spark they needed to outrun their opponents. Alone, he scored almost as many points as the Warriors in the last period (17).