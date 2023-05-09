Home » Clarification on traffic lights in La Sultana
Clarification on traffic lights in La Sultana

The citizens of Dosquebradas state that an uncomfortable situation in the pedestrian circulation is that with the installation of some new traffic lights, part of the platforms was occupied, which leaves people with some type of reduced mobility or mothers with few possibilities of following the path. cars or several children.

This disagreement was transferred to the Secretary of Traffic of that municipality, Ángela Hidalgo, who kindly explained: “The first thing is to make known the importance of this traffic light intersection, especially in the La Sultana sector. We have had cases where the traffic lights have failed and we have had requests and clamor from the community for us to activate them again, due to the safety that they represent, above all for pedestrians”.

Regarding their location, he said that it was not a last-minute location and what they did was replace the posts that represented a risk of falling. “With the Planning and Government Secretariats, we are also carrying out a process of recovery of public space and I imagine that at this moment they can show possible chaos due to changes in road directions, which tend to improve mobility in various parts of the municipality and ensure accessibility for people with disabilities and other pedestrians”.

The average Colombian this type of thing drives him to commit imprudence.

In conclusion, the official reported that if she went into detail regarding the strips, the dimension that a platform must have is not met and that by law it depends on the width of the track, in this case it would be approximately 3.7 meters in order to guarantee the pedestrian access. “What happens is that since they are old constructions (so to speak), before the POT, the issue of public space that affects the referred sector is analyzed.”

Finally, Hidalgo emphasized that they did not improvise, but that they had to replace a very important intersection, because they need to mitigate accidents at identified points, and that is one of them.

