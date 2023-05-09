Home » Covid decision from Japan: Seasonal flu
Japan’s Ministry of Health has removed Covid-19 from the “Code 2” category, which includes severe acute respiratory failure and tuberculosis diseases. In line with the new decision, Covid-19 will now be legally included in the “Code 5” disease category, where seasonal flu is found. Thus, the quarantine procedures applied for those who have positive tests and close contacts regarding the epidemic have been abolished. The government’s shortening of operating hours and […]

