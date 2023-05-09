Home » Do you know how to make quince jelly?
Do you know how to make quince jelly?

Ingredients:
– 1 kg of quince pulp
– sugar 800 to 900 g per kilo of conditioned pulp
– lemon juice of half a lemon per kilo of conditioned pulp

Preparation

Wash with plenty of clean water and cut into quarters, without peeling. Blanch in boiling water until soft. The water should cover the quinces and not too abundant, because the jelly can be obtained from that water. When they are tender when pierced with a fork, remove them from the water, drain, let cool and clean (remove skin, seed and placenta).

The clean pulp pieces are passed through the processor, meat grinder or shredder. In case of using the latter, it is not necessary to clean since the machine removes skin and seeds on the one hand and on the other it directly obtains the pulp.

Weigh the pulp. Place in the pot and cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes. Add half of the calculated sugar. Continue cooking until it comes to a boil. Add the rest of the sugar. Continue cooking stirring continuously.

Place in clean molds, pass a knife dipped in water over the hot surface to smooth the surface and achieve a better presentation. Let air for about a week.


