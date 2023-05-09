Home » Tonfo Com.Fer Palermo in Modica, knockout in 3 sets and direct promotion to B2 is further away
Tonfo Com.Fer Palermo in Modica, knockout in 3 sets and direct promotion to B2 is further away

The road to promotion to Serie B2 for Com.Fer Palermo is uphill. The team coached by Renato Ciappa lost 3 sets to 0 on the Modica field in the first leg of the…

