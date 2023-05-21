Home » AC Milan – Sampdoria 5:1, AC Milan secured fifth place, Cremona football players heading for relegation after the debacle
Sports

AC Milan – Sampdoria 5:1, AC Milan secured fifth place, Cremona football players heading for relegation after the debacle

by admin
AC Milan – Sampdoria 5:1, AC Milan secured fifth place, Cremona football players heading for relegation after the debacle

French striker Giroud contributed to AC Milan’s victory with a hat-trick, team’s top scorer Leao added one goal with thirteen hits. Thanks to the win, the Rossoneri are now three points clear of Bergamo, who managed a 3-1 win over relegation-fighting Verona today.

Cremona did not manage the important match against Bologna at all and lost 0:3 after the goals of Arnautovica, Ferguson and Posch in the first half. After the break, Sansone and Orsolini, who was then sent off in the 73rd minute, made their mark.

The home team used the numerical advantage only once, Ciofani adjusted the final score to 1:5. Cremona can say goodbye to the top competition already on Sunday, a draw or a win by Spezia at Lecce can send them to the second division.

Italian Football League – Round of 36:
Cremona – Bologna 1:5 (90.+1 Ciofani – 14. Arnautovic, 27. Ferguson, 45.+1 Posch, 63. Orsolini, 80. Sansone)
Bergamo – Hellas Verona 3:1 (22. Zappacosta, 54. Pasalič, 62. Höjlund – 11. Lazovič)
AC Milan – Sampdoria Genoa 5:1 (23., 29. from pen. and 68. Giroud, 9. Leao, 63. Díaz – 20. Quagliarella)
See also  Peru: In the midst of upheaval - "Blanquirroja" come without stars

You may also like

Bucchi: “An excellent game as an approach: the...

Liverpool probably gambled away a CL place with...

Milan-Sampdoria 5-1: video, gol e highlights

China beats Indonesia to advance to Sudirman Cup...

Postpartum depression: some important tips to better deal...

in the West, the Los Angeles Lakers on...

Milan Sampdoria, Pioli: ‘It’s a victory that can...

The South Korean team advanced to the final,...

Bayern loses at home to Leipzig, Dortmund tries...

Switzerland defeats Canada, USA also remain flawless

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy