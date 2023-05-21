AC Milan – Sampdoria 5:1, AC Milan secured fifth place, Cremona football players heading for relegation after the debacle

French striker Giroud contributed to AC Milan’s victory with a hat-trick, team’s top scorer Leao added one goal with thirteen hits. Thanks to the win, the Rossoneri are now three points clear of Bergamo, who managed a 3-1 win over relegation-fighting Verona today.

Cremona did not manage the important match against Bologna at all and lost 0:3 after the goals of Arnautovica, Ferguson and Posch in the first half. After the break, Sansone and Orsolini, who was then sent off in the 73rd minute, made their mark.

The home team used the numerical advantage only once, Ciofani adjusted the final score to 1:5. Cremona can say goodbye to the top competition already on Sunday, a draw or a win by Spezia at Lecce can send them to the second division.