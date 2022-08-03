Original title: AC Milan signs De Caterer on a five-year contract

In the early hours of this morning, AC Milan officially announced that it has reached an agreement with the Belgian giants Club Brugge to sign the 21-year-old midfielder De Caitel. Milan also offered the Belgium international a five-year contract until June 30, 2027.

De Catelair has been linked with Milan over the summer, and he has also attracted the attention of Leeds United and Leicester City. Milan eventually won the battle, paying Brugge a transfer fee of 32 million euros plus a variable bonus of 3 million euros, bringing the total to 35 million euros.

De Catelair is also the fourth player to be brought in by Milan this transfer window. Previously, the Red and Black activated the buyout clause in the loan contracts of Messias and Florenzi, and waived Origi from Liverpool. De Kettler is also the third Belgian player in the Milan squad, the other two being Selemex and Origi.

The Milan PR reads: “AC Milan are very pleased to announce the signing of De Caitler from Club Brugge, a player who will be under contract until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 90. De Caitler 10 March 2001 Born in Bruges, he grew up in Bruges’ youth academy and made his first-team debut in 2019.”

“So far, he has represented Club Brugge in 120 games, scoring 25 goals, winning the Bundesliga three times and the Belgian Super Cup twice. In November 2020, he ushered in the Belgian national team’s first So far, he has represented the national team in 8 games and scored 2 goals.”

De Catelair has become the most expensive player signed by Milan since Casey, and he is also known as the "new Kaka". Coach Pioli prefers to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, a player who can play in the attacking midfield position and who can also play as a winger. The Belgian midfielder is expected to make his red and black career debut in the new season opener against Udinese.

