The Rossoneri’s Fourth Kit places theheritage of the Club at the center of a new pixelated universe, where reality coexists with the imaginary and the only thing that matters is the Rossoneri. The shirt also integrates gold details, which add a touch of elegance to the innovative reinterpretation of the pixelated red and black stripes. The new digital-inspired garments feature all of PUMA’s futuristic technology, ready to play on and off the pitch, because “the game is never over.”.

“Pixels are the atoms of digital images. They can recall 8-bit games, nostalgic graphics from the early years of the internet, and take on a contemporary form in the form of Crypto punks, who are at the heart of today’s pop culture.” said Marco Mueller, Senior Head of Product Line Management Apparel Individual at PUMA. “The idea behind the print of the jersey is to fold the pixels into a perspective that pays homage to the iconic stripes, but at the same time to break down the pixels to blend them into the black of the jersey and create a look and feel stylized digital”.

The design and creativity of the collection merge the digital world with a modern and realistic environment to create a unique mix of styles that celebrates theheritage and the innovative nature of AC Milan. This result has been achieved not only through the physical collection, but also in the digital space. The design of the jersey has been used to create decals that will be launched into the popular sports action game Rocket League starting Wednesday, March 8. It will be the first time that a European club’s football kit will be included in the game.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer di AC Milancommented: “This Fourth Kit designed by PUMA and KOCHÉ it is the perfect embodiment of the innovative drive of AC Milan, which wants to be an avant-garde club and trend setter. With its ability to incorporate our red and black colors with gold and its modern design, the kit combines tradition and innovation, and is a testament to AC Milan’s ability to fuse football and fashion in a credible and authentic way.”

Christelle KOCHER, Founder and Creative Director of KOCHÉ he has declared: “It was a real honor for me to work on this cult shirt. I’m a football fan and AC Milan are one of the most iconic teams of all time. I am very proud to bring KOCHÉ’s elegant touch to the AC Milan players on the pitch. It was a real pleasure to immerse myself in Milan’s DNA and give my modern interpretation to the Rossoneri stripes.”