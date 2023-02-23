PC Gamer reported the difficulty of their review of Blood Bowl III. The game appears to be plagued by glitches, server crashes that render it unplayable, game-breaking bugs, and other technical issues. Beyond that, PC Gamer writes:

“It just felt very crude and fundamentally unfinished. All the little things like mutations not showing up on your players, or a handful of poorly written commentary lines immediately starting to repeat non-stop, or the stadium being weird The lifeless atmosphere of the game–it all adds up to an experience that not only doesn’t serve the tabletop game well, but feels worse than its own predecessor.

To make matters worse, it also seems to be dragged down by a greedy microtransaction system. Blood Bowl 2 also suffered from a less-than-ideal launch, and according to PC Gamer article author Robin Valentine, we’re in for a disastrous debut today. If you’re looking for some Blood Bowls this weekend, there are a few things to be aware of.