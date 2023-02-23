Changsha-Zhutan-Lvxin Central Park confirmed the list of the first batch of key project proposals, including Changsha Olympic Sports Center Park and other projects

Create a famous city for international competitions and a poetic dwelling town

Project schematic diagram of Changsha Olympic Sports Center Park (Rongcheng Sports Town)

Changsha Evening News, February 22 (all-media reporter Liu Pan) The ecological green center of Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan is the green pearl of Huxiang. On the 22nd, the reporter learned from the planning and implementation coordination promotion meeting of Changsha-Zhutan Greenheart Central Park (Changsha Area) that the “Overall Design Achievements of Changzhutan Greenheart Central Park” and the List of Key Project Suggestions for Changzhutan Greenheart Central Park (No. A batch) and the “Task List of Major Projects in the Four Areas” have been approved. Among them, Changsha Olympic Sports Center Park and Flower Gardening Expo Park, the key projects of the first phase of Green Heart Central Park, have completed planning and site selection. This year, the construction period will be reversed to ensure the steady progress of the project.

The first phase of key projects is fully rolled out

Muyun Station will be expanded and upgraded

In Muyun Street, Tianxin District, a 10-square-kilometer Changsha Olympic Sports Center Park (Rongcheng Sports Town) is planned. , sports college and training base, of which the “one field and three halls” are arranged along the Binjiang River), and a pastoral landscape ring is built along the Xiangjiang River and Guanqiao River. According to the function, it is divided into four parts: TOD Station City, Sports Light, Mountain Art, and Vine Field Corridor The district will focus on building it into a famous city for international events, a new engine for regional development, a poetic living town, and a sustainable and livable urban area.

At present, the Changsha Olympic Sports Center Park has identified Hunan Sports Vocational College, Hunan Provincial Sports Training Base (including the National Training Base), and the Comprehensive Gymnasium as the three key projects, which will be arranged in an all-round way according to the requirements of the 16th National Games in 2029 Task.

In terms of transportation, Changsha Olympic Sports Center Park will also expand and upgrade Muyun Station. Through high-speed rail and urban rail transit, Nanheng Expressway, Furong Road, and Xinshaoshan South Road rapid traffic, the instantaneous traffic diversion will be realized, and the impact of major events on surrounding traffic will be relieved. Impact.

At the same time, the Flower Gardening Expo Garden (Flower Gardening Town) of 12.48 square kilometers in Tiaoma Street, Yuhua District has also been identified as the three key projects of the power grid rerouting project, the Flower Expo Garden Huxiang Pavilion, and the Provincial Flower Expo Garden. Simultaneously carry out the planning and design of related exhibition halls.

Create a colorful and characteristic green heart ecology

Demonstration films of beautiful and livable villages to be built

The Promotion Committee made it clear that in the process of promoting the construction of Changzhutan Green Heart Central Park, it is necessary to focus on the goal of “maintaining and increasing value” of the ecological green heart, highlighting the ecological background, aesthetic presentation, and value transformation, so as to realize the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and make the green ecology To become the highest quality assets and the most inclusive people’s livelihood in the three cities of Changzhou, Zhuzhou and Xiangtan.

How to continuously consolidate the ecological foundation around the Green Heart Central Park and the Olympic Sports Center, and create a colorful and characteristic Green Heart ecological corridor? The reporter learned from the meeting that the Municipal Forestry Bureau has studied and launched a new round of forest reconstruction (2023-2025) (Phase 1) overall planning and design in the Green Heart area based on the forest vegetation, forest ownership and the development status of the agriculture and forestry industry in the Green Heart area. In addition, the planning and design of the Hunan Flower and Tree Industry Demonstration Park has also started to be compiled, and this year will focus on promoting the feasibility study of the Shuangxi Port High-tech Agriculture and Forestry Demonstration Base Project.

“We will build a beautiful and livable village demonstration film in the green heart rural area, develop industries around the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, improve infrastructure, optimize supporting public services, and build a demonstration film of integration of agriculture, culture and tourism with rich formats and complete functions.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Bureau said that in the future, with the focus on improving the quality of life of farmers, according to the requirements of ecological beauty, village beauty, industrial beauty, life beauty, and fashion beauty, about 14 beautiful and livable villages will be laid out in the green heart area .

The concept of “clear water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” will surely become a vivid practice in Changzhutan Luxin Central Park.

