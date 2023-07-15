Female-only studios are on the rise

“Ladies only” is the motto in more and more gyms, including in Switzerland. The operators want to offer the women a protected space for their training.

A branch of Mrs. Sporty, photographed in Berlin in 2012.

Imago

Staring men, attempts to flirt, religious values ​​or health issues that almost only affect women: there are many reasons why women attend fitness clubs that only allow them access and exclude men. The offer has grown in recent years. The Mrs. Sporty franchise chain, for example, which specializes in studios for women and was helped to set up by German tennis icon Steffi Graf, now has fourteen locations in Switzerland. In 2019 there were ten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

