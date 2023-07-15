The incredible true story of Fred Hampon and the man who managed to frame him with help from the FBI, William O’Neal, is the focus of Judas and the Black Messiah, airing tonight – July 14 – premiering on Rai 3. In the cast, Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

Judas and the Black Messiah – biopic on the leader of the Black Panthers, Fred Hamptonand on the man who managed to frame him, the informant William O’Neal – debuted directly in streaming and on demand due to the Covid-19 Pandemic – in the United States, however, it obtained a small distribution in theaters -, becoming one of the major titles of the 2021 awards season. About two years later, the feature film will be broadcast this evening – July 14 – in first vision on Rai 3as part of the “XX century” cycle.

Judas and the Black Messiah – Trama e cast del biopic su Fred Hamtpon

1968. Fred Hamtpona young activist engaged in the fight for civil rights, becomes president of the local Illinois chapter of the Black Panthers. Charismatic and determined, he becomes a point of reference for many young people, thus attracting the antipathy of government and state offices – in particular the FBI and the Chicago police. In an attempt to frame him, the FBI will decide Therefore to resort to a “mole”, William O’Nealarrested for petty car theft and willing to take the risk in exchange for his freedom.

Between a wealth of details and political commitment, Shaka King – in his feature film directorial debut – he therefore decides to tell, through the life of Fred Hamtpon, one of the most complex moments in contemporary American history. A biopic therefore, which however leads to the thriller politico and even in tragedy – as can also be seen from the evocative title chosen. At the center of the story, in fact, we find two men willing to do anything to change their condition, but often undermined by doubts and fears. And it is precisely in the portrait of the two protagonists – entrusted to two of the most promising stars of recent years, Daniel Kaluuya e Lakeith Stanfield – which lies the strength of the project. Kaluuya – who takes home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role of Fred Hampton – is best known for his participation in the cinecomic Black Panther and for his collaboration with Jordan Peele – who directed it into Scappa – Get Out e Nope. Stainfield – also nominated for an Oscar for the part of William O’Neal – he shared the set with his colleague also in Scappa – Get Outalso taking part in projects such as Anarchy – Judgment Night, Selma – The road to freedom, Dinner with crime – Knives Out e Rough diamonds. The actor is then expected at the cinema, from August 23, ne The ghost house. They then complete the cast Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback – recently appeared in Transformers – The Awakening -, Martin SheenLil Rey Howery, Khris Davis e Dominique Thorne – one of the latest additions to the MCU, where she plays Riri Williams Ironheart. Instead, among the producers are Ryan Coogler – director of Black Panther and sequels and by Creed – it’s the same Shaka King, who also handled the script for the project. As well as for the two actorsJudas and the Black Messiah has been nominated for others four Academy Awards – best film, original screenplay, cinematography, curated by Sean Bobbit, and best song for Fight for You by HER, Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, who won the category statuette. Appointment therefore at this eveningwith an incredible true story.