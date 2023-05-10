Accelerating the Construction of a World-renowned Sports City Gong Zheng Meets with IOC President Bach

News from our newspaper (Reporter Meng Qunshu) Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met with IOC President Bach and his party yesterday.

Gong Zheng thanked the International Olympic Committee for its strong support for the development of Shanghai’s sports industry. He said that Shanghai, as China‘s economic central city and the frontier window of reform and opening up, is accelerating the construction of a socialist modern international metropolis with world influence in accordance with President Xi Jinping’s strategic positioning for Shanghai’s development. Shanghai has a strong urban sports atmosphere, obvious advantages in competitive sports, the continuous improvement of the competition system, the vigorous development of the sports industry, the widespread development of national fitness, and the healthier and happier citizens because of sports. The International Olympic Committee has made important contributions to promoting the development of global sports and enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between people of all countries. We look forward to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the International Olympic Committee, speeding up the construction of a world-renowned sports city, and under the guidance of the International Olympic Committee, we will introduce more top international events, gather more international sports organizations, and actively participate in international sports exchanges and cooperation. Make greater contributions to the development of the international Olympic cause.

Bach said that Shanghai has always been a great and modern city. The development of Shanghai’s sports industry is full of innovation and sustainability. It not only pays attention to competitive sports and top events, but also sends sports facilities to the people so that citizens can enjoy sports and fitness. These practices are exemplary. What I have achieved for Shanghai Congratulations on the progress and thanks for the experience provided by Shanghai. During my visit to Shanghai this time, I not only experienced the good urban planning of Shanghai, but also felt the enthusiasm of athletes and citizens. Looking forward to the cooperation with Shanghai, I believe Shanghai will become an Olympic sports city.

Vice Mayor Xie Dong attended the meeting.

