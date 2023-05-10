ATSURO TAYAMA SS23 Collection Blue Is The New Soft Avant-Garde

In order to convey the theme of “ENJOY FREEDOM OF FASHION”, this season ATSURO TAYAMA will spread the vigor and vitality of summer to the design. Comfortable and cool fabrics, passionate floral details, and blue have also become the protagonist of this series, showing a calm and avant-garde urban style, allowing you to enjoy the fun of free and comfortable wearing.

Mysterious, simple black, white, and gray have always been the soul color of Soft Avant-Garde, but this season Mr. Tayama tried to break through the framework and added a lot of blue as the main tone. Compared with black, blue gives another calm and elegant visual experience. Blue denim also happens to symbolize individualism and a free-spirited attitude, inspiring Mr. Tayama to use denim in his signature soft, avant-garde style. In addition to using wear-resistant and stiff real denim, it also uses cool-touch, soft and delicate imitation denim, combined with comfortable loose and long tailoring, needle shuttle patchwork and other designs, with both rigid and soft femininity, showing a full of Confident elegance for the modern woman.

Flowers are not limited to the unique elements of the romantic style. Mr. Tayama simplifies his favorite flower patterns and adds a unique soft avant-garde style, mixing hand-crafted jacquard weaving, three-dimensional lace decoration, simple embroidery, hollow lace, printing And other exquisite details, creating an easy-to-line and easy-to-wear style that is full of summer vacation style, so that the beauty of women no longer has only one appearance, but also has a style and personality.

Based on the consistent soft avant-garde style, ATSURO TAYAMA not only presents exquisite craftsmanship, but also incorporates blue and diverse design elements in this spring and summer new works, interweaving the changeable appearance of the soft avant-garde style, showing unrestrained, free and unrestrained fashion attitude.