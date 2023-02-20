A very serious one accident a They throwin the province of Chieti, cost the life of a note teacher retired. The woman fell victim to one head-on collision and the investigations of the investigators are underway on the dynamics of the accident.





Accident in Lanciano, a well-known retired teacher dies

The fatal accident took place on the evening of Sunday 19 February around 19:30. The location of the accident is the Andreoli district, near a supermarket of the MD chain, more precisely the roundabout that leads to Serre on one side and towards Val di Sangro on the other.

The woman was aboard her Fiat Panda driven by her husband – writes ‘Lanciano 24’ – when the car collided head-on with an SUV. According to an initial reconstruction, there could be one at the basis of the tragedy wrong maneuver.

Accident in Lanciano (Chieti), an 80-year-old teacher dies in a head-on collision





the victim, Maria Concetta D’Ovidiowas 80 years old and a well-known retired teacher in the area.

Who was the victim

As ‘Lanciano 24’ reconstructs Maria Concetta D’Ovidio, born in 1943, was well known in the area.

A former retired mathematics teacher, between 1977 and 1999 he had taught in Lanciano at the Umberto I middle school, and his commitment to the world of education alternated activities of Volunteering in the Italian Red Cross, as well as offering help at the Caritas canteen.





In addition, Maria Concetta D’Ovidio was a volunteer at the ‘Auser Filo D’Argento’ association to take care of non self-sufficient elderly people.

Hers was also the political commitment: she recently stood as a candidate for the administrative elections with the Democratic Party list to support the candidate for mayor Leo Marongiu.

The other wounded, rescue and investigations

According to ‘Lanciano24’ the husband of the former retired teacher, driving the Fiat Panda, was also involved in the accident.





The man was hospitalized at the Renzetti hospital in Lanciano in conditions reported by the local press not very serious.

‘Today’ reports that the driver of the SUV was also injured in the head-on collision, which is why he was taken to the hospital.

After the accident on the post – in addition to the rescue – the police intervened to control the traffic, the local police to investigate the dynamics of the accident and the firefighters.





The tragedy occurred a few hours after an accident in Aragona, in the province of Agrigento, in which a 26-year-old boy lost his life.



