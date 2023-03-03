Less than a week after opening ainvestigation are Achrafi Hakimi per alleged rapeaccording to French media reports, the prosecutor of Nanterre announced the indictment of the former Inter player from Paris Saint-Germain. Moroccan footballer is accused by one 24 year old female of sexual acts against the will of the victim, who did not want to press charges. The investigators of the territorial security of Hauts-de-Seine they heard yesterday the words of Judgewho was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed on probation.

In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the allegations of the alleged victim: according to his version, the events took place at the Moroccan international’s home on February 25 in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the western suburbs of Paris. Before the prosecution announced the indictment, Fanny Colinlawyer of theformer Borussia Dortmundspoke to “The Parisian” to defend his client: “The allegations are false. It is serene and it is at the disposal of the prosecution, ”he argued,“He club says the player, who has denied the accusations and has faith in justice”.

The article Achraf Hakimi and the allegations of rape: the Nanterre prosecutor announces the indictment of the player comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

