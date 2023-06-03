Home » Adam Silver postpones any decision on Ja Morant to the post-NBA Finals 2023
Adam Silver postpones any decision on Ja Morant to the post-NBA Finals 2023

Adam Silver postpones any decision on Ja Morant to the post-NBA Finals 2023

Adam Silver postpones any decision on the matter concerning Ja Morant to the post NBA Finals 2023: “We have discovered a fair amount of additional information,” said the commissioner. “We probably could have resolved it now, but we have made the decision, and I think the Players Association agrees with us, that it would have been unfair to these players and these teams to announce the findings of that investigation in the middle of the series.”

