The story of Laura Sarabia’s daughter’s nanny increasingly takes on the edge of a “film” in very poor taste.

The way in which it is narrated how the woman accused of an alleged theft was treated by mysterious characters, apparently from an official body, the threatening statements by Armando Benedetti against Sarabia and the accusations of “shots”, are part of a script that involves the person closest to President Petro.

I believe that the head of the ministerial cabinet had to be removed immediately from the high government while the investigations are carried out to clarify the circumstances of time, manner and place of such disastrous events.

This is a matter at the highest level of the national government that is being questioned by the media, Colombian justice and public opinion clamoring for justice to act with crystal clarity.

We Colombians deserve that the truth come to light in order to find out how much and where the stolen money came from, who improperly detained Mrs. Marelbys Meza Buelvas, who ordered the profiling of the nanny and the service employee as members of the “clan of gulf”; because Benedetti accuses Sarabia about these facts.

Who ordered the illegal interceptions, among other things? There are many questions that must be resolved and they notoriously affect the President of the Republic, who loses credibility and confidence every day of his mandate.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has the last word on punishable acts that increasingly amaze us due to their complexity and the degree to which high-ranking State officials may be involved. Laura Sarabia had to resign.

