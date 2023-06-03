Home » Data without pathos: Construction industry in Slovakia – do you feel that we are stagnating? | | .a week
Data without pathos: Construction industry in Slovakia – do you feel that we are stagnating?

by admin
Data without pathos: Construction industry in Slovakia – do you feel that we are stagnating? | | .a week

europe flies forward, reconstructs, builds, constructs, rebuilds, repairs: all this is construction.

But it’s not just now in the first quarter of 2023. It’s been like this for 2 years. Poor data, poor performance, part of it also due to the low use of European funds.

And we like good news, but there are not even a few from this area. Slovakia lags behind and the trend is very bad. And we got into record debt, one would expect that it was for “investments”. The opposite is true: consumption. Households, state and local government. Too bad about that.

