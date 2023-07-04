Adidas Unveils X CRAZYFAST Series of Football Boots Equipped with Revolutionary Technology for Speed and Agility

Adidas Unveils Innovative X CRAZYFAST Series of Football Boots for Women’s World Cup

Shanghai, July 4, 2023 – Today, Adidas announced the release of its highly anticipated X CRAZYFAST series of football boots. These boots feature the revolutionary “AERO” series technology, designed to enhance players’ speed and agility on the field. The new collection includes three models: “P+”, “P1 Lace-up,” and “P1 No Lace-up,” each catering to players of different skill levels.

The flagship model, the X CRAZYFAST P+, is the lightest speed boot ever created by Adidas. This shoe is packed with innovative technologies and is geared towards elite players participating in high-level competitions such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup, where it is set to make its debut later this month. The X CRAZYFAST P+ will also be available for purchase in Brazil, the United States, and Australia, where the Women’s World Cup is being hosted.

Adidas worked closely with a group dedicated to promoting gender equality in the development of the X CRAZYFAST series. Input from professional athletes to grassroots players was considered to ensure that these performance-enhancing boots would benefit players of all levels. Additionally, all shoes in the X CRAZYFAST series are available in women’s sizes, catering specifically to the needs of female consumers.

One standout feature of the X CRAZYFAST series is the updated iteration of Adidas’ SPEEDFRAME outsole insert technology. The new AEROPLATE insert, replacing the original carbon plate, reduces the weight of the shoe by 5 grams, offering increased comfort and responsiveness. The stud design of the boots provides excellent traction during abrupt accelerations.

The X CRAZYFAST P1 boots, both lace-up and no-lace versions, also boast lightweight innovation. The lace-up P1 model features the TX AG outsole specifically developed for the Chinese market, providing players with optimal performance on artificial grass.

Stability and support are crucial for players, and the P1 boots feature PRIMEKNIT collars that offer a secure fit and direct ball contact. The lace-up version of the P1 comes with a floating tongue and lightweight laces to prevent slipping.

For the Chinese market, Adidas has introduced the TX AG outsole, specially designed for Chinese artificial grasslands. This outsole features 37 technically arranged studs, providing optimal traction and braking abilities during gameplay. The stud length and combination of round and knife-shaped studs ensure balanced foot force and minimize stress on the knees.

The X CRAZYFAST series boots come in a sleek white and lemon color scheme and will be available for purchase on the Adidas official website, designated Adidas stores, and retail stores starting from July 4, 2023.

Mahsa Aryan, the global category director of footwear at Adidas Football, expressed excitement about the release, stating, “The X CRAZYFAST series offers players of all levels the opportunity to excel in their performance. Whether on the world stage or at a local park, these boots unlock speed and allow players to unleash their full potential.”

Adidas continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the football industry, providing players with cutting-edge technology to enhance their game. The X CRAZYFAST series represents a new era of football boots designed to maximize speed and agility for players around the world.