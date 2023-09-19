after a penalty from Mbappé, Hakimi makes the break for Paris

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund on behalf of the first day of the group stage of the Champions League.

What is it about ? From Paris Saint-Germain’s first match in the 2023-2024 edition of the Champions League, against Borussia Dortmund.

Or ? At the Parc des Princes, in Paris.

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channels? Canal+ et RMC Sport 1.

Qui live ? Oscar Korbosli, Mathieu Maine and Laura Pottier from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz, with Florian Lefèvre at the Parc des Princes.

The composition of the teams:

Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Skriniar, L. Hernandez – Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha – Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Coach: Luis Enrique.

Kobel – Ryerson, Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck – Sabitzer, Wolf, Can (cap.) – Malen, Brandt – Adeyemi.

Coach: Edin Terzic.

Who referees? The Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano.

