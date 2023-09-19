Home » Gotham Knights, Cocoon, Payday 3 and more arrive
Gotham Knights, Cocoon, Payday 3 and more arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass in the next two weeks, revealing the arrival in the service of Gotham Knights which joins those already announced Party Animals, The Lamplighters League, Payday 3 e Cocoon.

Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Lies of P (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today
Party Animals (Cloud and Console) – September 20th
Payday 3 (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 21 settembre
Cocoon (Console and PC) – September 29th
Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 3 ottobre
The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 3 ottobre

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that, at the cost of 10.99 Euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations all the titles included in the service, with new games added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate make a single subscription to Game Pass + Gioco Multiplayer + EA Play + Cloud Gaming, purchasable from this page.

