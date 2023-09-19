Gotham Knights, Cocoon, Payday 3 and more arrive

Microsoft announced the titles today arriving in Game Pass in the next two weeks, revealing the arrival in the service of Gotham Knights which joins those already announced Party Animals, The Lamplighters League, Payday 3 e Cocoon.

Below is the list of titles that have arrived or are arriving for Console, Cloud e PC:

Lies of P (Cloud, Console and PC) – available today

Party Animals (Cloud and Console) – September 20th

Payday 3 (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 21 settembre

Cocoon (Console and PC) – September 29th

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 3 ottobre

The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC e Xbox Series X|S) – 3 ottobre

