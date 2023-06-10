After leaving PSG, the week of truth begins for him

The seven-time world footballer leaves Paris Saint-Germain and has to decide where to go at the age of almost 36. If he went back to FC Barcelona, ​​he would probably earn just over a twentieth of what the Saudis at Al-Hilal are offering him.

Lionel Messi has never really felt at home in Paris. Although the fans initially celebrated him as a trophy, they always remained suspicious because of his distant nature. Stephane Mahe / Reuters

Significantly, an unsuccessful relationship ended in defeat on Saturday. France’s soccer champions Paris Saint-Germain lost their home game against Clermont-Ferrand 2:3. A few hours earlier, the capital club had officially announced that Lionel Messi would leave the Prinzenpark. After all, there were a few nice words from the club for the world champion as a farewell. There was talk of the “privilege” of having the “best player in football history” with you.