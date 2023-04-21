After the defeat in Düsseldorf: How Darmstadt wants to earn praise against KSC

Status: 04/20/2023 7:26 p.m

Second division leaders Darmstadt 98 are now welcoming Karlsruher SC after the defeat in Düsseldorf. Before the game, coach Torsten Lieberknecht has a special motivational syringe at hand.

The feeling of defeat is one that SV Darmstadt 98 doesn’t experience that often this season. There were only four bankruptcies in the league, one came in the cup. Setbacks are therefore rather alien to the lilies this season, they often do not have to deal with them. Came last weekend at 0: 1 in Dusseldorf but a loss at that. And the question is: How will Südhessen react to that when they play at home on Friday (6:30 p.m.) against Karlsruher SC?

“We analyzed the game in Düsseldorf relatively quickly,” said Lieberknecht on Thursday. “I told the lads that it’s natural that we’ve received praise. We can only confirm that praise if we get a win.” Say: The true face of the lilies is now shown against the KSC.

Because Lieberknecht speaks from experience. Even after the cup at Eintracht in the spring, his lilies received a lot of recognition – despite a defeat. But it was not rested on. On the contrary. A few days later, the southern Hesse team won an important victory against Eintracht Braunschweig.

“We managed to do that after Frankfurt by staying with us,” Lieberknecht looked back. “Back then we deserved the praise after the game against Braunschweig. Even then my motivation for the team was that they should earn the praise in the next game – now against KSC.”

Ronstadt, Holland and Vilhelmsson are absent

Praise can also be given a week later. And that is exactly what the Darmstadt team should do against the ninth-placed team. Lieberknecht, who has to do without Frank Ronstadt, Fabian Holland and Oscar Vilhelmsson, doesn’t want to underestimate the Karlsruhe team, who rank beyond good and bad in the table, but by no means.

“KSC will be enough of a challenge. Karlsruhe won against HSV and have always shown their quality against teams from the top,” emphasized the Darmstadt coach. So exactly the opponent against whom his lilies rarely need a portion of extra motivation. But everyone likes to hear praise. Maybe Darmstadt again after the game against KSC.

