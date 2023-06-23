After the first stage of the Safari rally, Ogier is in the lead, Prokop is twelfth

Eight-time world champion Sébastien Ogier of France leads Safari Rally Kenya after the first stage. The factory Toyota driver has won four of today’s six special stages, with a lead of 22.8 seconds over runner-up Kalle Rovanperä of Finland. The third place behind the current world champion and the defender of last year’s championship is held by the Welshman Elfyn Evans, who, like Ogier and Rovanperä, defends the colors of the Japanese car company.

