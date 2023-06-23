The Autobahn GmbH announces that the federal highway 75 in Bremen in the Huchting area has to be renovated. For this purpose, paving work will be carried out in several construction phases and the road surface will be renewed. It starts on Friday, June 30, 2023. The construction work is scheduled to last until August 14, 2023.

Due to the width of the road, most of the work can only be carried out if the lane in the direction of travel is closed. However, other sections could be rehabilitated by narrowing the width of the roadway to one lane. All of the construction phases are located in the area between Duckwitzstrasse and Heinrich-Plett-Allee.

First phase of construction from June 30th

From 10 p.m. on am Friday 30 June to Monday 3 July until about 4 a.m. a complete closure in the direction of the A28/Delmenhorst. The Kirchhuchtinger Landstraße exit and exit are affected. The signposted diversion leads through the roundabout.

The next full closure of the B75 will be from Friday 7th July to Sunday 9th July prepared from 10 p.m. until around 4 a.m. the following day. The B75 will be completely closed in the direction of the A28 for the application of the yellow markings. The diversion leads from Duckwitzstraße via the streets Senator-Appelt-Straße, Wartumer Heerstraße, Wardamm, Zum Huchtinger Bahnhof to Huchtinger Heerstraße. Away Saturday, July 15, 9:30 p.m. to Sunday, July 16, 4:30 a.m. the yellow markings are removed again. For this purpose, the complete closure will be set up again and drivers will have to use this detour again.

The renovation work in the section towards the A27 will begin on Monday 10 July at 4 a.m. and last until Saturday 15 July at 9.30 p.m. Traffic will then be routed via the lane towards the A28, which means that there is only one lane available for each lane. In addition, from Monday, July 10, 8 a.m. to Friday, July 14, 12 p.m. the Duckwitzstraße exit in the direction of the A28 is reduced to one lane.

The next prepared work for a full closure is for Monday 17th July to Thursday 20th July planned from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the following day. For this purpose, the B75 in the direction of the A28 will be completely closed in two sections. The diversion for the first section (July 17/18) will take place via Heinrich-Plett-Allee and Huchtinger Heerstraße. For the second section (July 19/20), the detour will lead from Huchtinger Heerstraße via Zum Huchtinger Bahnhof, Wardamm, Warturmer Heerstraße and Senator-Appelt-Straße.

Then the B75 in the direction of the A28 Friday, July 21, 4 a.m. to Friday, August 4, 9:30 p.m. fully locked. Traffic will be routed via the lane towards the A27, here too there will only be one lane for each lane.

This provisional traffic routing is Friday, August 4, 9:30 p.m. to Sunday, August 6, 4:30 a.m. built back in two sections. The diversion for the first section (August 4, 9:30 p.m. to August 5, 4:30 a.m.) leads from Heinrich-Plett-Allee via Huchtinger Heerstraße. The diversion for the second section (August 5, 9:30 p.m. to August 6, 4:30 a.m.) leads again via the streets Zum Huchtinger Bahnhof and Wardamm to the A281 and then back to the B75.

Ab Monday, August 7, 6 a.m. to Monday, August 14, 6 a.m. the roadway will be repaired in both directions of the B75. The construction site will be set up between Duckwitzstraße and Grolland, traffic will be routed halfway past the construction site. Autobahn GmbH points out that there may be traffic disruptions in addition to the times mentioned. Delays in the construction phases are also possible due to the weather.

