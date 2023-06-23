visionOS SDK Released Explore Apple Vision Pro Features

Apple released Xcode 15 beta 2 with the first beta version SDK of visionOS to developers yesterday for developers to develop Apple Vision Pro software. This allows us to take a first look at some of the capabilities of this Apple spatial computing device.

Xcode 15 beta 2 also includes a new tool, Reality Composer Pro, which allows developers to use the visionOS simulator to interact with the visionOS applications they develop.

In addition to porting existing applications to Vision Pro through the visionOS SDK, developers can also create new applications and preview them through Xcode Previews.

In addition, Apple announced that it will open developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo next month to provide developers with hands-on experience and let them put the applications they develop on the physical Vision Pro hardware. test. Some developer teams can also apply for development tools to speed up development.

immersive environment experience

In Vision Pro, there is an environment option, users only need to turn the digital knob in the upper right corner of the eye mask to bring the user into the virtual environment. In the simulator of Xcode 15 beta 2, users can choose from 13 environments, including Halekala National Park in Hawaii, Joshua Tree National Park in California, as well as the lunar surface and seasonal effect environments. Users can watch movies, use programs and communicate in this environment.

visual search

Another visionOS function is “Visual Search (Visual Search)”. This function can query the data captured by the Vision Pro lens, copy and paste the text captured by the lens into the application, or translate it into 17 different languages, etc. . If the text is contact information, numbers with units or URLs, etc., it can also interact with programs in Vision Pro, such as opening Safari to browse web pages, or converting units on data on cans.

journey mode

General electronic communication products have an airplane mode, which turns off part of the function of emitting radio waves so that they can still be used on the plane. In the WWDC announcement, Apple demonstrated that passengers can continue to use Vision Pro on board. However, Apple Vision Pro is equipped with 12 lenses, 5 sensors and 6 microphones. In such a narrow and crowded airtight environment in the aircraft cabin, there will naturally be more functions that mobile phones do not have restrictions. In the visionOS SDK, someone found some prompt words, revealing some functions of the “Travel Mode” of Vision Pro.

According to the tips in the SDK, after Vision Pro enters the travel mode, some sensing functions may be turned off or reduced, because the passengers on the plane are sitting very close together, which may cause the device to react incorrectly, for example, people keep entering the EyeSight sensing range And interrupt watching movies, games and work.

Another thing disabled in Journey Mode is the digital double, which simulates the user’s movements and expressions during Facetime. It is believed that due to the limited environment and the shutdown of some sensors, which affect the accuracy of the analog simulation, it must be turned off.

Vision Pro will issue a reminder in Journey Mode that the accuracy of gaze operation may be reduced. Gaze tracking is one of the three main modes of operation of the Vision Pro, but since cabin seating has many restrictions that can affect gaze sensing, some adjustments inside the Vision Pro may need to be made to remedy this.

In addition, when Apple Vision Pro enters the journey mode, it will remind the user to keep quiet. This may be because the cabin environment is dense, and large gesture control and talking to oneself may cause nuisance to others. Walking around the cabin with the blindfolds off or at reduced efficiency may also pose a hazard.

visitor mode

What is more special is that visionOS also takes care of sharing Vision Pro for others to use. It provides a guest mode. Users can set a password for the visitor. Visitors can use some Vision Pro programs for 5 minutes as long as they enter the password. I believe it will be convenient for visitors to borrow Vision Pro to try it out, or send and receive messages.

