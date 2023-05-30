Millions of heaters will reach the replacement obligation age in 2024

Berlin: According to the federal government, around four million oil and gas heating systems in residential buildings will already reach the age of 30 years of the statutory replacement obligation in the coming year. This emerges from a response to a letter from the Union faction, about which the “Augsburger Allgemeine” reports. According to the information, however, only a part of it actually has to be replaced due to numerous exceptions in the law. Economics Minister Habeck wants to discuss possible compromises in the Building Energy Act with members of the traffic light coalition today. After the dispute within the coalition, the Green politician indicated adjustments to the start date of heaters, which should still be permitted in the future. The Greens and SPD want to bring the draft to Parliament before the summer break, while the FDP is hesitant. (BAYERN 2 news 05/30/2023 06:00)

