On Saturday, Olomouc moved up to third place by gaining a point, now it’s the turn of the three cup representatives. The Fortuna football league offers three matches of the 13th round on Sunday. The matches Mladá Boleslav – Sparta and Pilsen – Karviná are played from 15:00. Bohemians then host Slavia from 18:00. Live broadcasts are broadcast by O2 TV Sport, you can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

