Sports

Again, Groves wins the 11th stage. Alaphilippe falls and retires

Again, Groves wins the 11th stage. Alaphilippe falls and retires

The eleventh stage goes to the Australian of the BikeExchange-Jayco. The red jersey remains with Evenepoel who loses one of his best wingmen due to a shoulder problem

Race Kaden Groves to the finish line of Cabo de Gata, in the 11th stage of the Vuelta. The Australian of BikeExchange-Jayco, 23, made the most of the great work of his teammates: second Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and third Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), while the green jersey Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo ) finishes fifth, behind also Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates).

alaphilippe ko

Of note is the fall of the two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 60 km from the finish, which forces him to retire with a shoulder problem and leaves the Remco Evenepoel red jersey without one of his best followers. . Evenepoel always leads in the standings with 2’41 “over Roglic and 3’03” over Mas. Thursday 12th stage, Salobreña ›Peñas Blancas Estepona, 192 km, uphill finish: 18 km at 6.5% average.

August 31, 2022 (change August 31, 2022 | 18:55)

