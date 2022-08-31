Race Kaden Groves to the finish line of Cabo de Gata, in the 11th stage of the Vuelta. The Australian of BikeExchange-Jayco, 23, made the most of the great work of his teammates: second Danny Van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and third Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck), while the green jersey Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo ) finishes fifth, behind also Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates).

alaphilippe ko

—

Of note is the fall of the two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 60 km from the finish, which forces him to retire with a shoulder problem and leaves the Remco Evenepoel red jersey without one of his best followers. . Evenepoel always leads in the standings with 2’41 “over Roglic and 3’03” over Mas. Thursday 12th stage, Salobreña ›Peñas Blancas Estepona, 192 km, uphill finish: 18 km at 6.5% average.