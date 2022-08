“Life punishes those who arrive late”. With a warning, which would soon prove prophetic, Mikhail Gorbachev he had tried to push Eric Honecker, the most orthodox of the communist leaders of the satellite countries of Moscow, on the path of “perestroika” and “glasnost”, the reforms he had undertaken in the Soviet Union. Gorbachev arrived on October 7, 1989 in East Berlin for the celebrations of the fortieth anniversary of the GDR, East Germany.