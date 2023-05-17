Home » fighter on a point from the second round in the conference league | Sport
by admin
“Plemići” won the trophy in the BiH Cup, which is why they have reason to be satisfied in Banja Luka.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Therefore, placement on the European stage will be won by the team that wins the fourth place at the end of the season, and after the “nobles” won the BH for the second time in the club’s history. cup-competition, they rub their hands in Borac from Banja Luka!

Namely, if he keeps the second place in the table until the end of the season (and for that he needs only one more point in the last two rounds), the Banja Luka Premier League will start its European journey in the next season from the second round of qualification for the Conference League!

In that case, the red-blues would not be holders, and some of the rivals they could win in the draw, which is scheduled for June 21 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, are Club Brugge, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Victoria Plzen, Bode/Glimt , Lech Poznań, Djurgarden, Legia Warsaw, Rosenborg…

The matches of the second round of qualification for the Conference League would be played on July 27 and August 4, while announced today that the new Premier League season will start on July 30so the people of Banja Luka would have enough time to prepare for the very challenging start of the competitive season.

