Aggression against the Franks, the author identified. The mayor: "Violence to be condemned"

Aggression against the Franks, the author identified. The mayor: "Violence to be condemned"

The announcement of the commissioner: he is a 56 year old, he will be denounced. Meanwhile, the debate on barriers in a restructuring key is ignited

The 56-year-old Fiorentina fan, protagonist of the aggression in the Franchi “Maratona” sector, has been identified and will be denounced during the match against Inter on Saturday evening. This was announced by the police commissioner of Florence, Maurizio Auriemma: “On Saturday evening the security personnel promptly intervened and the perpetrator of this act was identified and he will be denounced and affected by measures”.

The fan was filmed in a video, which later went viral, while pushing an Inter fan wearing the shirt with the number 32, that of Dimarco. In the video you can also hear someone say: “Throw him down Dimarco, throw him down”.

The barriers

As for whether the lack of barriers is also one of the critical issues of the Franchi, the commissioner replied that it is a problem “overcome. We want to move towards participation in the stadium that is free from barriers. I know that in any case on the new Franchi restructuring project is being questioned with the bodies in charge, from the Municipality to the company, up to the public security authority and the Serie A league “.

Mayor

The mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, also spoke on the subject. “Violence must always be condemned, violence inside and outside the stadiums has no political or sporting color”. In a speech to Controradio, Nardella specified: “When there are cases of violence in Florence in the stadium, they must be condemned without ifs and buts, remembering that violence in stadiums is a widespread fact. Unfortunately, every city has its wounds, every supporters often become the protagonists of acts of offense, violence, which must be fought all together: community, civil society and society “.

October 24, 2022

© breaking latest news

