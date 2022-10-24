In office since Saturday, but the government chaired by Giorgia Meloni does not want to waste time. In Italy to participate in the event organized by the community of S. Egidio, the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, also met the new prime minister to settle relations between France and Italy. An informal meeting, defined as “fruitful” on the most delicate issues of the near future, and which the French president commented as follows: “As Europeans, as neighboring countries, as friendly peoples, with Italy we must continue all the work begun – he Macron wrote on twitter – Succeeding together, with dialogue and ambition: we owe it to our young people and our peoples. Our first meeting in Rome with Giorgia Meloni goes in this direction ». A meeting with Pope Francis is also planned for the tenant of the Elysée. The ministers of the Meloni government are instead at work: Antonio Tajani sees the French foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, while Salvini posts the photo of the first day of work as owner of the ministry of Infrastructure. Tomorrow, first in Montecitorio and the next day in the Senate, Meloni will ask for the trust of Parliament and from there the new adventure of the center-right led by the executive will begin.

The editor’s editorial – The small homeland of Meloni and his brothers

The analysis – Italy-France thaw tests

Rights – Roccella: “I learned from feminism that abortion is not a right”

Background – Meloni’s debut on CDM

Update hour by hour

11.45 – Salvini meets Coast Guard commander

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility, Matteo Salvini, met with Admiral Nicola Carlone, commander general of the Coast Guard. The Corps boasts a staff of 10,800 women and men and hundreds of offices and commands throughout Italy. For Salvini, a note communicates, “it was a long and fruitful meeting to take stock of the situation, also with regard to immigration: currently there are two NGO boats in the Libyan SAR area”

11.39 – Landini: “We need to involve social partners”

“We confirm the urgency of starting a confrontation with the government but for us there is not only the need for a dialogue: it is not enough for them to inform us of what they want to do but we are asking that the social partners and the trade union are involved in the decisions that are made ”. Thus the CGIL leader, Maurizio Landini, on the sidelines of the conference on health and welfare organized by the union, renews the expectations of the confederation towards the new executive with whom at the moment there is no discussion on a possible agenda of meetings. “The government has just been installed and I think it awaits the trust to convene the parties”, he adds, recalling how the CGIL, the CISL and the UIL had nevertheless presented in the past legislatures “very precise unitary platforms”, both on the tax reform and on the reform of pensions, both on work and safety, and on precariousness. Platforms still on the table also of the new government

11.34 – Bonomi: “Historical government, we will judge measures”

“First of all it is a historic government, it is the first time of a woman president of the council so we make Confindustria’s personal wishes to the new prime minister and the new government, as you know we do not judge people but we will judge the measures on the merits”. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, on the sidelines of the Federchimica assembly

11.30 – Bonomi: “Excellent choice to keep Cingolani”

“I think it was an excellent choice to have the former minister Cingolani as a consultant because it gives continuity to a delicate dossier like that of energy”. Thus the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, on the sidelines of the general assembly of Federchimica in the Assolombarda headquarters. “We – he added – had always asked to have skills from the first day and this goes in the right direction”

11.20 – Bonomi: “Priority energy and work, do not break the accounts”

The priorities that the new government will have to address are energy and work. This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, on the sidelines of the Federchimica assembly. «Energy is an emergency that we must face immediately – he said – it must be done within a public finance framework because we cannot break the state accounts. Then there is the job emergency, because the slowdown in the economy that everyone now takes for granted places urgency on this issue ». «I think it was an excellent choice to keep the former minister Cingolani as a consultant – he adds – because he gives continuity to a delicate dossier like that of energy. We had always asked to have skills from day one and this goes in the right direction ».

11.06 – Figaro: “The Meloni government gives guarantees to Europe”

“Page dedicated to the establishment of the Meloni government for Le Figaro, with the French newspaper dedicating a first recall to the subject with a photo of the premier and the title” Giorgia Meloni takes over Italy and gives guarantees to Brussels “. Opening title of the newspaper dedicated instead to the” Great crisis of mistrust between France and Germany. “On the internal page dedicated to Italy, a comment on the decision – which Macron took only on Sunday – to accept the invitation of Giorgia Meloni to the informal meeting: “the leak in the Italian press, Sunday morning, of a possible meeting, irritated the Elysée, who saw in it the strategy of the forced move. As if the new government in power in Italy were betting on a fact that Paris would not have dared to refuse, as if this could represent a first diplomatic incident. “On the same page, another article entitled” The stability of the coalition mortgaged by Silvio Berlusconi “

10.57 – Calenda: “We have already moved from MSI to DC”

We are already seeing the transformation from MSI to DC. On the electoral promises: “we would like to fulfill them but the situation in the country imposes responsibility”. On the EU: «Profitable and constructive collaboration. The left will look for elements to continue talking about democratic alarm ”. Action leader Carlo Calenda writes on Twitter. «The point will always remain the same: will we be able to implement something? Perhaps we will eventually understand that this ongoing ideological conflict is just a marketing strategy to take the votes and keep them in the face of inconsistency in the results. Left and right, ”he adds

10.52 – Palazzo Chigi: “No foreign supervision by France”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a long and frank meeting with President Macron, in which he talked about the main challenges that Europe faces: energy, international crisis, value chains, food sovereignty, geopolitics, fight against immigration irregular. There are many dossiers that need collaboration and Italy will be available to work with everyone to defend Italian interests and build a more effective Europe in providing answers to major strategic questions. There are no traces, however, in yesterday’s meeting, of any reference to hypotheses of foreign supervision on Italian democracy, as reported by some press organs. Also because, on this issue, the Italian prime minister had already expressed himself clearly in recent weeks. This is what we learn from sources in Palazzo Chigi.

10.15 – Tajani sees Colonna: “Strengthening cooperation”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, met his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, at the Farnesina today. In the wake of the Quirinal Treaty, Minister Tajani expressed his desire to further intensify the strengthened bilateral cooperation between Italy and France, which represents one of the main economic partners of our country, as well as a fundamental ally within the European Union, of the NATO, the G7 and the G20. This was reported by the Farnesina in a note.

09.50 – Calenda: “Cingolani is right to lend a hand”

«Cingolani is perfectly fine to lend a hand and Meloni did just as well to ask him. In a mature democracy no one would dream of making a controversy about this ». Carlo Calenda, leader of Action, writes on Twitter

09.10 – Zangrillo: “Using smart working in the PA, checking results”

“Smart working in the public administration can work, it is necessary to pass from the logic of control to that of verifying the result”. This was stated by the new Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo on Radio 24. “With the pandemic, the number of Italian workers who went into smart working – he says – went from 500,000 to 5 million. This means that this tool can work. Thinking that we can give up this tool would mean confirming that the public administration is different from other organizations because what can be done by other parties cannot be done in the PA “

08.51 – Zangrillo: “Safeguarding Brunetta’s work”

“Everything that Brunetta has done has to be saved”: the new Minister of Public Administration Zangrillo says in an interview with Radio 24, underlining that the former minister has made a “profound reform of the public administration” in the direction of “modernization , digitization and simplification “

08.45 – Nordio: “Let’s start with the costs of justice”

“Never, ever, have I thought about the separation of careers as the first step towards government control over the prosecutor. Just the idea horrifies me. ‘ This was stated by the new Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio, who talks about his agenda with various newspapers. «The country’s emergency concerns energy costs. I want to start with the costs of justice – he explains -. What is costing is the lack of reliability of our judicial system. Foreign companies do not invest in Italy because they are frightened by the delays of justice “