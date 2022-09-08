IVREA

In the week leading up to the first day of the championship, both in the Promotion (group B) and First category (Groups B and C), the friendlies to approach this appointment continue. Last Monday, at Orla Riccio in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, the newly promoted in the First category Agliè Valle Sacra falls 2-0 at the hands of the newborn Bajo La Serra, a formation instead of the Second category. To decide the match for the Ivrea players a goal in time: Bajo La Serra advantage with Noro in the 35th minute of the first fraction and doubling at 10 ‘from the end with Pellegrini.

Always remaining in the first category, the Bosconerese, after the 4-1 success last Sunday against Ardor San Francesco, a second category club, will face Cnh Industrial in Settimo Torinese, another second team, at 8 pm this evening, Wednesday 7. Also tonight then, at 8 pm again in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, the new Banchette Ivrea signed by Marco Girelli will be on stage against Bajo La Serra: it will be the match in which the forward Farinella will face his recent past for the first time.

The only match to be played tomorrow, Thursday 8th and in which a Promotion team will take the field, will be the challenge that will face Carlo Koetting of Colleretto Giacosa between the pedanals of the new coach Luca Conta and Vischese. For both teams it will be a good test to understand the state of form of the two teams: in the Colleretto home it is necessary to cancel the mistakes made last Sunday against Ivrea in the first leg of the first round of the Italian Cup and thus prepare as best as possible for the debut in the league, Sunday 11, in Turin against strong Lucento.

At Vischese, on the other hand, it will be necessary to demonstrate that they have acquired greater brilliance, after the Ettore Rege tournament on Sunday 28 August, which ended with zero goals both against Vallorco and Quincitava (the same, however, also done at the level of goals in the passive, aspect , the latter, which comforts the society of Visco). The lower Canavese team will then want to start the First Category championship on the right foot this Sunday, September 11, trying to break the ground of the Pro Roasio Vercelli, with the race that last year ended 0-0. –