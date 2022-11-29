Max will no longer be “only” the Juventus coach: his mission will be to support Cherubini, guarantee Europe next season and keep the team united
The hardest job in the world is being a parent, almost everyone agrees on this. In the standings, however, since yesterday evening a profession that was already quite complex in itself has been strongly climbing positions: the Juve coach. Massimiliano Allegri had many thoughts even before yesterday’s corporate earthquake, sitting – so to speak, because he always watches the games standing – on the black and white bench. He now he will have many more.