Home Sports Agnelli at dinner with Allegri delivers the Juve “witness” to Max
Sports

Agnelli at dinner with Allegri delivers the Juve “witness” to Max

by admin
Agnelli at dinner with Allegri delivers the Juve “witness” to Max

Max will no longer be “only” the Juventus coach: his mission will be to support Cherubini, guarantee Europe next season and keep the team united

The hardest job in the world is being a parent, almost everyone agrees on this. In the standings, however, since yesterday evening a profession that was already quite complex in itself has been strongly climbing positions: the Juve coach. Massimiliano Allegri had many thoughts even before yesterday’s corporate earthquake, sitting – so to speak, because he always watches the games standing – on the black and white bench. He now he will have many more.

See also  Udinese in lessons from leaders Napoli turns out to be small

You may also like

Qatar World Cup | Group B: England v...

Sampdoria, the official announcement arrives: here’s who will...

World Cup in Qatar | The Dutch team...

World Cup Round of 16: draw and pairings

Qatar World Cup | Last stand!Senegal beats Ecuador...

China CCTV World Cup broadcast cuts out footage...

Boniciolli explains the Apu that will be: «We...

World Cup in Qatar, Koulibaly scores and dedicates...

World Cup Qatar, Frappart first woman to referee...

Cameroon, Onana speaks again: “Foot play has nothing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy