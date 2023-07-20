Agnelli, reasons for the Tfn sentence: ‘An integral part of the Juve salary maneuver’

“The Panel considers it proven with reasonable certainty the responsibility of Dr. Andrea Agnelli“. Thus we read in the reasons that the National Federal Court (Tfn) announced today after the sentence passed on the former president of Juventus for the so-called case “salary maneuver” for which Lambs has suffered a conviction of 16 months of inhibition plus a 60 thousand euro fine. According to the Tfn, therefore, Agnelli “it was an integral part” of the salary maneuver, but also underlines “to want to exclude that the president Agnelli was the sole creator of the maneuver”.

The motivations also read as “the 2019-2020 salary maneuver (…) constitutes an objective fact that it had the immediate and concrete effect of avoiding the entry in the financial statements of costs and/or payables for approximately 90 million euros, so that there can be no doubt of the opposition of this modus operandi to the accrual accounting principle and, consequently, also of the violation of the principle of a level playing field with the other sister companies of the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A in terms of economic equilibrium financial”. In the end on relations with agents the Board “deems it unable to arrive at a declaration of disciplinary responsibility for the deferred person with reasonable certainty”.

