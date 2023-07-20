Home » Aljaž Struna is officially a new Triestina player
Aljaž Struna is officially a new Triestina player

Aljaž Struna is officially a new Triestina player

Triestina, through an official note, announces the purchase of former Rosanero defender Aljaž Struna. The club’s press release reads below: “US Triestina Calcio 1918 is pleased to announce the permanent acquisition of defender Aljaž Struna. The 32-year-old Slovenian has signed a two-year deal with the club with an option to renew for another season. Defender…

