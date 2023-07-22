Al-Hilal of Arabia Offers 200 Million Euros for Kylian Mbappé as Chelsea Shows Interest

Title: Al-Hilal of Arabia willing to make record-breaking bid for Kylian Mbappé as interest from Chelsea grows

Subtitle: Pressure mounts on Mbappé as PSG seeks to avoid losing their star player on a free transfer

Paris, France / 22.07.2023 12:41:13

The Al-Hilal of Arabia has reportedly expressed their readiness to pay a staggering 200 million euros in their bid to secure the services of highly-regarded French forward Kylian Mbappé, who is also attracting interest from Premier League giants Chelsea. This recent development has been extensively covered by multiple French media outlets.

According to sports journalist Fabrice Hawkins, affiliated with both RMC radio and BFMTV, Al-Hilal, which competes in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, is preparing an unprecedented offer of 400 million euros as part of a two-year contract agreement with Mbappé. Such an extravagant salary proposal demonstrates the club’s determination to acquire the world-class talent.

Mbappé, a key member of the French national team that clinched the FIFA World Cup in 2018, now finds himself in a difficult situation following Paris Saint-Germain’s surprising decision not to include him in their Asian tour. Instead, the club has left Mbappé at their sports city of Poissy, alongside other teammates deemed surplus to requirements, including Julian Draxler, Leandro Paredes, and Georginio Wijnaldum.

This move by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, has significantly increased the pressure on Mbappé as he faces a crucial decision regarding his future. The talented forward has until July 31 to either pen an extension until 2025 with PSG or contemplate a transfer this summer.

For PSG, it is imperative to secure a valuable transfer fee for Mbappé, as they are determined not to let their star player depart on a free transfer in June 2024. The club had previously paid Mbappé an 80 million euro loyalty clause for the academic year of 2023-2024, and they are keen to avoid losing out on their investment.

Despite PSG’s intentions, the French press maintains that Mbappé is resolute in his decision to see out the remaining year of his contract, which would allow him to join any team of his choosing on a free transfer next summer. However, PSG’s decision to exclude him from their pre-season tour puts further strain on their relationship.

As the speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappé’s future continues to intensify, football fans around the world eagerly await the outcome of this high-stakes transfer saga.

