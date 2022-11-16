It’s a serene and satisfied Mancini after the Azzurri’s 3-1 win against Albania: “Match played in the best way and you always have to do it whatever the commitment. The boys were good, they produced a good game, we also changed something in the Our system and directions are good, I’ve seen good things.” then Mancini examines the singles: “The forwards were very good, especially in the first half. Grifo? He’s an extraordinary boy and he’s also an excellent player given what he’s doing in the Bundesliga. Zaniolo’s return has been very positive, he was missing from he has shown good things for a long time. Tonali is conscious, I really hope it’s nothing serious”. The word then passes to one of the protagonists of the evening, Vincenzo Grifo, Freiburg striker and face of the new blue course: “Delighted for the two goals and for the team’s performance, without them I could not have done anything. The hugs from my teammates They tell me that the group respects me and this gives me so much strength. For me, playing for these colors is something splendid. It’s a period in which everything is going great, I hope it continues like this.”