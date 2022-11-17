The Albania coach: “We made a good impression and we were also unlucky in our conclusions. A pleasant evening, you also saw our fans sing the Mameli anthem…”
Edy Reja is smiling despite the defeat against Italy. Indeed, the Albania coach has seen his team often keep up with the Azzurri. “The performance was good, especially in the second half, while we conceded too much in the first half. We put them in difficulty, in truth we weren’t very lucky in the conclusions. However, I had asked for a good performance and so it was”.
Mancini
—
Reja has words of praise for Italy. “With the 3-4-3 Mancini has found the perfect balance. He put us in difficulty, Bastoni on the left pushes a lot, but we had the right attitude. It was a nice evening, we got two posts, in short, that’s okay. If I renew with Albania? I don’t know, I’ll talk to the president. The important thing is that football here is increasingly gaining interest. Tonight we also saw the Albanians sing the anthem of Mameli…”.
November 16 – 11.42pm
© breaking latest news