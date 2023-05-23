Home » opportunity to shine a spotlight on our cultural treasures – Sport Marketing News
“The arrival of the Giro d’Italia in Lombardy represents a further showcase for enhancing the beauties and cultural heritage of our territories”. Thus the Councilor for Culture of the Lombardy Region, Francesca Caruso, on the passage of the pink race in Lombardy.

“The Giro – continues the councilor – has always been an event that allows you to discover places that may be little known to the general public. Places which, however, preserve a heritage of beauty and culture, and which pass on local traditions and identities”.

“On the saddle of their bicycles, the champions of the Giro with their tenacity, effort and speed, manage to make us appreciate the beauty of the territories and landscapes they cross”.

“My political career has led me to commit myself for some time to the promotion of a culture of road safety, especially at a local level. And cycling fits perfectly into this perspective”.

“Our lakes, our mountains and our cities thus become the ideal setting to celebrate the union between sport and culture, this year in particular, thanks to the extraordinary opportunity given by Bergamo and Brescia Italian Capital of Culture 2023”.

“In the stage of Sunday 21 May with arrival in Bergamo, the Giro will give prestige to important sites of cultural interest in our Region, in addition to the artistic beauties of which Bergamo is rich. I am thinking of Almenno San Bartolomeo, with the Romanesque park and the marvelous ‘Rotonda di San Tomè’, a unique example of medieval religious architecture with its circular plan. And again the Tino Sana Carpenter Museum, with the room dedicated to the bicycle which exhibits specimens from 1820 to today. Last but not least, the Unesco sites present in the area”.

“The arrival of the stages of the Giro d’Italia – concludes the councilor – is always a reason for celebration and pride for the individual local communities, which also celebrate the event with works destined to last over time and become artistic heritage.

