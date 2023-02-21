What do mangaka Leiji Matsumoto and Jean-Claude Ballatore, a rugby pillar from the south-east of France, have in common? A variety singer and composer of cartoon credits. The announcement on Monday of the death of Leiji Matsumoto, manga and anime designer, recalled in France the memory of his most famous works: the medium-length film in collaboration with Daft Punk for the Discovery album but especially the cartoons 1980s Galaxy Express 999 and Captain Harlock.
The animated series Albator was renamed in French before its broadcast from 1980. Known internationally as Captain Harlock, it owes the name Albator to the inspiration of the author and performer of the credits, Eric Charden. The latter first enjoyed great success in the 1970s with his wife via the duo Stone and Charden (“L’avventura”) before diversifying into disco and cartoon credits. For the adaptation of Captain Harlock, which he composed in duet with Didier Barbelivien, he will look for a new name in the world of rugby.
“It is very likely that Jean-Claude Ballatore himself still does not know today that he is the main inspiration in the name of the famous space corsair. »
Baptiste, the son of Eric Charden (who died in 2012), shared the story on social media on Monday: “We are in 1978 and my father is in the ranks to write the credits of a Japanese cartoon called Captain Harlock. He already has the music in mind, the one you may know, and starts writing the text. He hums “Captain Harlock” over the chorus tune but it doesn’t suit him. He finds the diction of the words too choppy. At that time, my father was a friend of a manager of the Stade Niçois where a renowned player Jean-Claude Ballatore played. My father had the opportunity to meet him and was impressed by his physique, his power. Ballatore, Harlock, in my father’s author’s head, it’s good! He tries on the music and it’s sold! Coming from nowhere, the name of Albator was born, and it will still have to convince the French production that the Japanese name Harlock sounds less good than Albator, to the ears of the French. »
French pillar, Jean-Claude Ballatore played in the final of the French Championship with Toulon in 1971 before joining Nice where he ended his career in 1979. He then became a coach and sports director (French champion in 1991 with Toulon).
According to Baptiste Charden, “ it is very likely that Jean-Claude Ballatore himself still does not know today that he is the main inspiration in the name of the famous space corsair. »