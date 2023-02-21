Baptiste, the son of Eric Charden (who died in 2012), shared the story on social media on Monday: “We are in 1978 and my father is in the ranks to write the credits of a Japanese cartoon called Captain Harlock. He already has the music in mind, the one you may know, and starts writing the text. He hums “Captain Harlock” over the chorus tune but it doesn’t suit him. He finds the diction of the words too choppy. At that time, my father was a friend of a manager of the Stade Niçois where a renowned player Jean-Claude Ballatore played. My father had the opportunity to meet him and was impressed by his physique, his power. Ballatore, Harlock, in my father’s author’s head, it’s good! He tries on the music and it’s sold! Coming from nowhere, the name of Albator was born, and it will still have to convince the French production that the Japanese name Harlock sounds less good than Albator, to the ears of the French. »