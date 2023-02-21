Stefan Đurić Rasta surprised everyone with a video he shared on social networks.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The rapper shared a frame from the video with his followers on TikTok, which shows a monument with the surname Đurić engraved on it.

He shared with his followers one of the frames from the music video for the song “The Last Dance” that he recorded with Kali, in which you can see grave monument with the surname Đurić inscribed. As you can see, the last name is already engraved, while the place for the photo, name and dates of birth and death remained empty.

While recording the video, Rasta said that he had never rented anything, not even a grave site – “Here is a ‘fan fact’ from the filming of the ‘Last Dance’ video. When they talk about which rapper rented cars and which didn’t, Rasta doesn’t even rent a grave site. Personally”, he pointed out in a video he shared with fans on TikTok.

Although fans are convinced that the rapper provided himself with a burial place, and left him various comments, it is not known whether Rasta bought a burial place for himself or if it is a family grave. “Are you crazy, bro”, “He made it”, “Bizarre”, are just some of the comments below the video, which you can watch below: