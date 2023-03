Carlos Alcaraz won the Masters in Indian Wells for the first time in his career and is number one again in the ATP ranking. The 19-year-old Spaniard won the final on Sunday (local time) 6: 3 6: 2 against Daniil Medvedev from Russia and replaced Novak Djokovic at the top in the world rankings published on Monday. “It means a lot to me to win back number one,” said Alcaraz.

Read more …