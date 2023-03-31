Home Sports Alcaraz-Sinner in the semifinals: Spanish show in the quarterfinals with Fritz
Alcaraz-Sinner in the semifinals: Spanish show in the quarterfinals with Fritz

The N. 1 imposes itself 6-4 6-2 and finds the South Tyrolean again, as happened in Indian Wells. Whoever wins will face one between Medvedev and Khachanov, on the pitch today at 7pm

Here we go again. As in Indian Wells, Carlos Alcaraz will be Jannik Sinner’s opponent in the semifinals in Miami. The Spaniard liquidated Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals with a clear, impressive 6-4 6-2 in the match postponed to the Italian night between Thursday and Friday due to the rain of the previous day. The Spaniard will return to the field 24 hours after the start of the match against the American: the semifinal against Sinner will be played tonight starting from 1 Italian, while the all-Russian semifinal between Medvedev and Khachanov will open the day at 7pm on Friday. Fritz’s defeat formalizes Sinner’s newfound top-10, who surpasses the American: should he win the tournament, Jannik will find himself in sixth place in the ranking. Virtually at the moment he is ninth, but could be overtaken by Khachanov (if the Russian takes the title).

Phenomenon

Alcaraz books the sixth match at ATP level against Sinner (Carlos ahead 3-2 in the previous matches) with an authoritative and top quality performance. Fritz, who arrived in the quarterfinals launched after the good victory in two sets against Rune in the second round, can do absolutely nothing. When he has the opportunity to break his opponent’s serve – it happens twice, in the fourth and in the sixth game of the first set – he sees the door slammed in his face by two sensational forehand demi volleys. He stuff to make your arms fall, to cause a sense of impotence. The world number 1 finishes with 20 winners, the first of which is a winning backhand return for the break in the first game of the match.

See also  Tennis, WTA 250 Merida Open

The match

An immediately uphill match for Fritz, who just can’t get the counter break due to the infinite talent of the 2003 class. Alcaraz closes the first set on 6-4 and immediately blows off in the second: also in this case, he wins the first game of the partial by breaking Taylor’s serve. The second set lasts just over half an hour: the match is now directed towards Alcaraz, who ends the discussion with another break, at 4-2. Impressive march, that of Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil: only 22 games lost in the tournament, the only player since 1990 to date not to lose a set until the semifinal in Miami after winning Indian Wells without losing even a partial. It will be up to Sinner to stop the Martian: appointment tonight. Absolutely not to be missed.

March 31, 2023 (change March 31, 2023 | 07:30)

© breaking latest news

